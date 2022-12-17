Ghana's ambassador settles 'doubt' on Akufo-Addo’s Russia mercenaries claim

17.12.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso Boniface Gambila Adagbila has explained to Burkina Faso officials that the statement made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was not intended to condemn Ouagadougou.

He said Ghana’s president only sought to draw the interest of development partners to the terrorist activities in Burkina Faso.

Ambassador Gambila had to explain this to the Burkina Faso Minister Delegate in charge of Regional Cooperation, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, after he was summoned.

The summon on Friday followed President Akufo-Addo’s concerns about the presence of Russian mercenaries in southern Burkina Faso, on Ghana’s northern border.

He said the mercenaries – Wagner group – have been given a mine as payment.

But Ambassador Gambila explained that the comments were “conditional”.

Responding to the explanations, Minister Traore said Ghana could have consulted with Burkinabè authorities on the issue to get the right information before going public.

“It would have been more interesting to initiate a dialogue between participating and non-participating African countries as a prelude to this summit of the United States of America,” he said.

Both parties agreed to strengthen their bonds of solidarity and brotherhood.

—3news.com