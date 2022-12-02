Asante-Akyimpemhene adjudged 2022 national best farmer

02.12.2022 LISTEN

Akyempimhene of Asante-Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Yaw Sarpong Serebour has been adjudged the 2022 National Best Farmer at a ceremony in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.

The 43-year-old took home a cash prize of GHS1,000,000 and two nights' full board complimentary stay for two at the Peduase Valley Resort.

Nana Yaw who hails from Asante Juaben with 22 years of experience in farming has several farms dotted across the Ashanti Region providing employment opportunities to several families in the areas he operates.

Nana Yaw is married and blessed with four children and has over 900 acres of Oil palm plantation, 65 acres of cocoa plantation, 36 acres of cowpea, 37 acres of cassava plantation, and several cattle, sheep and goats.

The first runner-up in the national best farmers' awards went to Adjei Fosu Seth from Kintampo North.

He takes home a tractor, trailer plough, and sprayer.

The second runner-up went to Professor Akwasi Asabre Ameyaw from Techiman North in the Bono East region. He received a tractor with other Agriculture implements.

The National best female farmer went to Yaa Adjeley from Wassa.

She received a cash prize of GHS100,000 and a study tour of Ghana.

In the National best fisheries and aquaculture category, overall national best fisher went to Alex Cudjoe from Elmina in the Central region.

He received a double cabin truck.

Christiana Modzifa from West Gonja came in as the first runner-up and received a modified tricycle, outboard motor and deep freezer, and a 44-inch television, while Clement Addai Anokye from Kyebi came in as the second runner-up. He received a modified tricycle outboard motor and deep freezer.

Other winners on the day included Joyce Dapaah (Most enterprising female farmer), Peter Painstil (National best Most promising young cocoa farmer), and Bobie Akutusi (National Best sheer nut picker).

The 38th National farmers' day celebration was under the theme “Accelerating agricultural development through value addition” and was held at the Jubilee park in Koforidua.

Agriculture

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking at the ceremony assured Ghanaians that agriculture will continue to remain a top priority of his government.

He indicated that several investments have been made by his administration in the sector.

“The massive investments” made in the sector attest to his commitment to the sector, he said.

“The positive narrative about the government's support to the agricultural sector is that, unlike several other countries, Ghana is better prepared, and has demonstrated resilience to the current adversities threatening to destabilize our food systems.

“This has been possible because of the sound, pragmatic policies and programmes rolled out at the inception of my stewardship.”

Mr. Akufo-Addo further stated that in 2016, his government inherited production levels of 1.7 million metric tonnes of maize and 665,000 metric tonnes of rice.

However, under the planting for food and jobs (PFJ) initiative which he introduced, maize production reached 3.4 million tonnes by 2021 and rice by 2 million metric tonnes.

“The credit must go to our gallant farmers, fishers, and value chain actors who embraced the PFJ policy and leveraged the opportunities created by the enabling environment for agricultural development,” he said.

—DGN online