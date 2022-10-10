ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

N/R: Tamale gets BRT

General News NR: Tamale gets BRT
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Tamale metropolis, Sule Salifu, and the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Sayibu, today Monday, October 10 launched the Rapid Bus Transit Services popularly known as 'Aayalolo'.

The idea was to help reduce public transportation challenges in the metropolis.

The pickup points for these buses will be beneath the interchange to T’Poly, Point 7 to Vitting and Anbariya Secondary School, PK Gombillah to Savelugu, Quality First to UDS Tamale Campus and from Aboabo Commercial Bank to Nyankpala.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More from General News
ModernGhana Links
Our mandate is to deliver justice to our citizens expeditiously – African Court
10.10.2022 | General News
Green streets project kicks off
10.10.2022 | General News
Ghana set to host Power Energy Ghana Exhibition
10.10.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line