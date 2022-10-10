N/R: Tamale gets BRT

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Tamale metropolis, Sule Salifu, and the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Sayibu, today Monday, October 10 launched the Rapid Bus Transit Services popularly known as 'Aayalolo'.

The idea was to help reduce public transportation challenges in the metropolis.

The pickup points for these buses will be beneath the interchange to T’Poly, Point 7 to Vitting and Anbariya Secondary School, PK Gombillah to Savelugu, Quality First to UDS Tamale Campus and from Aboabo Commercial Bank to Nyankpala.

Source: Classfmonline.com