DANSYN ISO holds 6th Bolgatanga Start-up summit

Dansyn Innovation Social Organization (Dansyn ISO), a non-profit organisation operating as an innovation hub supporting young people in the Upper East Region has organised 'The Bolgatanga Start-up Summit' under the theme “Web Application for Sustainable Business Development and Job creation in Bolgatanga”.

It was organized by Dansyn ISO in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab and supported by the Mastercard Foundation, the World Bank and the Ministry of Communications Ghana. The summit is the 6th of its kind since 2019.

In an interview with ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga, the Chief Executive Officer of Dansyn ISO, Daniel Yennnube Nang said, since 2014, his outfit has been involved in training young people in various digital technologies and acceleration programmes aimed at creating opportunities for job creation and economic development in the Upper East Region and beyond.

He indicated that the summit follows six weeks of training 32 young people in Web Application Development. This particular cohort he added, were trained on how to use digital technology to access or advertise their products online, creation of websites and other tools, and how to apply the skills in the job market or creation of their own businesses to provide employment.

Mr. Nang stated that 24 out of the 32 have formed groups of three making eight groups. The eight groups consisting eight startups pitched their novel ideas before a crowd of up to a hundred participants including a panel of judges.

The remaining eight he said, are going to be put into organizations that are ready to accept them for internship for a period of two months. He added that all those who pitched will be incubated for additional 10 weeks to help fine-tune their ideas and help them establish successful businesses.