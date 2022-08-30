Ofori Atta must be allowed to fix the economic problems — McDan

Daniel McKorley, CEO of the McDan group of companies has opposed call for a new Finance Minister to help fix the economy.

In light of the current difficulties, he said Ghanaians must accept the president's decision not to fire Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to McDan, who spoke on Accra-based TV3's 'Business Focus' the views of many Ghanaians to sack the Finance Minister are genuine, but President Akufo-Addo may also have a reason for not sacking him.

“I have respect for those calling for his dismissal. The Finance Minister must be given the chance to fix Ghana's problems.

The President knows why he is still keeping him," he said.

Mr. McDan has also assured Ghanaians that a 15-year lease secured by his Electrochem Company for salt mining will aid in the growth of the country's economy by bringing in enough foreign exchange to help solve the Cedi's depreciation.

Many Ghanaians, he claims, will be hired to work with the company to help alleviate poverty among citizens.

“Songhor salt exports will bring in enough dollars to help stabilize the Cedi,” Mr McKorley noted.

He stressed, “I went to Ada to develop Songhor for the benefit of this country.”