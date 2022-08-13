Flimsy accuses from gov’t on the hardships in the country makes it more painful – Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, it has become irritating government continue to blame Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the current hardships in the country.

Speaking to TV3 on the Key Points programme on Saturday, August 13, Sammy Gyamfi blasted the government for the continuous blame game, insisting that the excuses are making the hardships in the country more painful.

“What makes the hardship even more painful is, we have people who, instead of taking responsibility for their mess, mismanagement and recklessness, always make flimsy excuses for the problems that we have on our hands,” the NDC National Communications Officer said.

Sammy Gyamfi added, “Every NPP communicator is either blaming the problem on Covid-19 or Russia and Ukraine when they know the root problem has very little to do with these global problems.

“The ever depreciating Ghana cedi, today it is the worst current in Africa according to Bloomberg, and the second worse currency in the world. Was this caused by Covid and Russia Ukraine war?”

In the midst of the hardships in Ghana, the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek support for the ailing economy.

Per information from the Ministry of Finance, the discussions have progressed smoothly and will enter their second stage next month.