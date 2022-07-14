ModernGhana logo
"Get your grammar right before you criticize me" — Sam George fights on social media

"Get your grammar right before you criticize me" — Sam George fights on social media
Social media exchanges are sometimes very interesting and enjoyable despite the intemperate words being used often by faceless individuals who hide behind their accounts.

One of Ghana’s outspoken MPs, Sam George, got a share of it over a post against the Akufo-Addo government.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker, in a tweet on Wednesday, July 13, called on the president to wake up from his slumber and address the country's predicaments to restore hope.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees need to smell the coffee and rise to the task we have entrusted them. There is too much despondency everywhere. Wake up from your slumber Sir!” he wrote.

However, a netizen who shares a varied opinion tagged him as the biggest problem in Ghana.

“People like you is the Ghana's biggest problem,” the netizen wrote.

In response, Sam George blasted the netizen over his choice of grammar and tasked him to get his grammar right so he can differentiate between Ghana’s biggest and smaller problems.

“When you get your grammar right, you MAY be able to diagnose Ghana's smallest problem,” he reacted.

Another netizen joined the debate, “Masa you people are always making noise, when will you people in that yeee yeee nooo nooo chamber decide to scrap some allowances off at least we can use that to settle some allowance…greedy politicians.”

Sam George replies, “Kindly name one allowance we take in Parliament and how much it comes to and what allowance you would pay with it. Let's debate facts. I'd be glad to engage you on the facts, that's if you have any, and not emotions. Cheers.”

Check the full exchanges below:

714202291925-uypcsgerrm-6111b7d8-616a-4d80-a037-ff0fd93ce992.jpeg

714202291925-0f730m4yxs-c5652451-70ba-4887-8315-2a2e9963bde0.jpeg

714202291927-otkvn0y442-1c481765-3a30-49e4-94dd-3ef37a4683d2.jpeg

714202291930-g40n1r5edy-ea92af1c-fc80-41ff-a0ff-c3b7e367abcf.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
