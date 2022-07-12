"End ex-gratia in Ghana" — Group appeals to IMF

The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr Yahaya Alhassan has appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to end ex-gratia in Ghana.

In a press release, Mr Alhassan said IMF must end the lump sums paid as ex-gratia to article 71 office holders which include parliamentarians, Ministers of state, and others every four years.

"It’s an elite payment, backed and protected by the elite’s system making it difficult for the ordinary to question this compromised fraud, extortion, loot and share by the leaders with exception of Togbe Afede XIV who deemed it inappropriate by returning his GH¢365.392.6 ex-gratia to state coffers," he stated.

He added that the GH¢365.392 ex-gratia that was rejected by Togbe Afedo XIV when completely counselled from the laws of the country can save 5,000 street children.

The founder of the NGSJF, Mr Alhassan added that his organization would like IMF to precondition Ghana to convert the National Cathedral project into a vocational and housing unit to accommodate and provide training for the needy in society.

"There are countless lives found in our big cities and God/Allah would prefer shelter for these homeless nursing mothers, girls, children and orphans than a cathedral’’, he added.

