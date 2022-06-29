Police should've allowed Arise Ghana protestors into Jubilee House — Kofi Akpaloo

The Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo believes the Ghana Police Service should have allowed the Arise Ghana demonstrators to picket at the Jubilee House.

According to him, he doesn’t understand why the Ghana Police Service will engage in a confrontation with the demonstrators over the matter.

“I don’t understand why the Police decided to use tear gas in controlling the crowd because the demonstration is a failed one because of the people who are leading it. The Police should have allowed them to go to the Jubilee House because there is nothing better they can do when they get to the Jubilee House.

“You could clearly see that the demonstration was motivated by NDC people like Sammy Gyamfi, Joshua Akamba, and the rest which makes the aim of the demonstration politically motivated, ” Kofi Akpaloo told Accra-based Neat FM.

The demonstration turned violent after the leaders of the pressure group and the police disagreed over the routes to use.

The police had been insisting on enforcing the orders of the court for the protestors to move through Farisco through TUC to Independence Square.