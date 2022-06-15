Roofing on Walewale SHS building destroyed after Rainstorm on Tuesday

The roofing on the Walewale Senior Technical High School in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region has been destroyed following a heavy rainstorm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

In addition to the roofing of the school building, other school properties were also reportedly destroyed.

Sources have confirmed that some Classroom blocks, the dining hall, and a dormitory block have been totally ripped off.

As a result, school authorities have been forced to suspend academic activities until further notice.

According to Sebeyam Ben Ibrahim who is the Headmaster of the school, the incident is a disaster that will surely hamper academic work.

Insisting that it could also put pressure on the school’s academic calendar, the Walewale SHS headmaster is appealing to stakeholders including the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to come to the aid of the school.

“We are making an appeal to our stakeholders. I have made contacts to municipal director of education, regional director of Education, and the MCE to at least come to our aid,” Sebeyam Ben Ibrahim said as reported by 3news.