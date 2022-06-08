Togbe Afede goes after 'unethical and ignorant' Paul Adom-Otchere

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has taken on host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana Paul Adom-Otchere to substantiate allegations made against him over his recent rejection of an ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State.

Mr Adom-Otchere is said to have picked on the immediate past President of the National House of Chiefs for returning GH¢365,392.67 paid him while hosting his show on Tuesday, June 7.

In a press release issued by his Special Aide, Dr Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, Togbe Afede XIV said he has never stooped that low and gone that “cheap level” to receive travelling allowances from Ho while a member of the Council as alleged by the TV host on his show.

He described Mr Adom-Otchere as “unethical and ignorant”.

The royal insists that the car loan he is accused of receiving was from SG-Bank under the Council of State and not government.

“Meanwhile, he has paid his loan,” the press release clarified.

It also evinced that as the Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Council of State, Togbe Afede XIV was one of the most committed and regular members in attendance at meetings.

“The minutes of the meeting attendance are available for verification.”

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli State had returned the ex gratia with the general reason that he abhors payment of such monies for a job he considers part-time.

“We are not in good times. I urge the good people of Ghana to expose all evil conspiracies and corruption in order to rescue the nation and its resources from further decadence,” the press release from his Special Aide concluded.

