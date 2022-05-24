Ziavi Traditional Area Paramount Chief advocates for retooling of Information Service Department

The Paramount Chief of the Ziavi Traditional Area in the Ho Municipality, Togbui Korku Ayim III has called for the effective retooling of the Information Services Department to make it more effective and relevant in the discharge of its mandate.

He said the government should pay more attention to the Department to equip it with resources and logistics so that the Department becomes the preferred choice for all communication-related activities on national development issues.

Togbui Ayim added that the ISD has been there before as the most effective means and channel of government Communication and if properly resourced, the Department can once again rise up to the occasion since it has already carved a nitch for itself and successfully established a brand identity.

The Paramount Chief made these remarks when the Volta Regional Information Service Director, Deputy Chief Information Officer Mr. Stephen Adjah, and the Deputy Chief Information Officer in charge of Public Education of ISD Mr. Nelson Akatey paid a courtesy call on him as part of the ISD and GRA collaboration to educate and sensitise the citizenry on the Electronic Transfer Levy (E Levy) in the Ziavi Traditional Area.

Togbui Ayim commended the Regional Information Service in Ho for the good work the Department has been doing and hoped it will strive to do more.

The ISD publicity team was in the community to provide Public Education on the E Levy and respond to the concerns of the people.

All the Districts in the region are embarking on a similar exercise as part of the National campaign on the E Levy jointly being undertaken by the Information Services Department and the Ghana Revenue Authority.