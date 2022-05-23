Terrorism: National Security launches campaign, emergency line on Tuesday

Government has said the security agencies are on high alert to combat terrorist threats in Ghana.

At a press briefing on Sunday, 22 May 2022, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the “government is announcing that it has put its security and intelligence agencies on increased awareness following the increasing number of terror threats and attacks and some worrisome intelligence report closer to our borders”.

“As recently as the 10th of May in 2022 in Togo, about 10 military persons died as a result of one such terrorist attack,” he recalled.

“Increasingly”, he noted, “intelligence reports suggest that some Ghanaians have been involved in terrorist attacks in the Sahelian region”.

“What this signals is that there has been the possible recruitment of Ghanaians by some of these terrorist groups in the West African sub-region”, Mr Oppong Nkrumah added.

The government spokesperson announced that the ministry of national security will launch an anti-terrorism campaign on Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Also, he said a new emergency line, 999, for the public to report any threat of terrorism, will be announced.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah urged the public to look out for “non-residents seen mobilising youth or circulating extremist materials in-person or virtually with the objective of whipping up sentiments to attack people or public installations”.

He also said the public should be vigilant of “abandoned or suspicious packages in public places,” adding that security authorities should be immediately notified of any suspicious characters or packages they find.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Security Coordinator Edward Kwaku Asomani, said at the press briefing: “You need to help the security and intelligence agencies. You need to report any suspicious activities that you see. We are of the view that when Ghanaians own their personal security and are conscious of their environment, it will reduce the threats of an attack on the country”.

“We are launching this campaign on Tuesday with the 999 number. All the police social handles will be activated. When you call, you don’t need to identify yourself, so confidentiality is guaranteed. If we do this very well, we will all collectively reduce that [terrorism] risk that we face as a country,” he added.

The launch will take place at the premises of the National Security at 10 am.

Source: Classfmonline.com