13.05.2022 Headlines

Hygiene permit for Marwako’s East Legon branch expired; La branch doesn't have – FDA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
13.05.2022 LISTEN

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disclosed that the hygiene permit of Marwako’s East Legon branch has expired following the suspected food poisoning.

The FDA on Thursday shut down the branch of the restaurant after several people confirmed that they had suffered food poisoning after eating from that joint.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs at the FDA, Joseph Bennie has disclosed that the East Legon branch of Marwako does not have a hygiene permit.

“The La branch did not have a food hygiene permit to operate. They put in an application in the last two weeks…we received the application as far back as last week.

“The East Legon branch had a permit…but unfortunately for them, it had expired at the time of the incident.

“I need to confirm the Abelemkpe branch but the La branch did not have a Food hyena permit,” Joseph Bennie shared.

As many as 53 customers have suffered food positioning after eating food bought from Marwako over the weekend.

At the moment, the FDA is conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the food poison issue. Further action against Marwako Fast Food Limited may be taken once the investigation is completed.

TOP STORIES

