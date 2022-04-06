'Marriage alone doesn't make you responsible man, it's taking care of your wife and children' — Lawyer

Ghanaian Lawyer, Ebenezer Ahiator, has advised men to be trustworthy and take their responsibilities seriously.

According to him, the irresponsible behavior of most men is affecting relationships and marriages.

In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, the Lawyer said, “It is important for all men to be responsible. You were taken care of by someone and now that you are mature, you should also take the decision to be responsible and take care of your responsibilities, be it your wife or your children.”

He noted that, it is important for all men to take responsibility of their families and do what’s right.

“Especially marriage, a lot of people believe being married alone makes you responsible but it is not true. Although married men should be responsible, not only married men have to be responsible,” he said.

Addressing the issue of marriage, Lawyer, Ebenezer Ahiator said men do not need a huge sum of money to get married.

“Just do your best, get someone who understands you and get married to her. When you start having children, do well to take very good care of them,” he said.

He added “There’s nothing better than what you already have. If it can be better, then you have to make it better and make sure it works for you.”

Lawyer Ahiator believes that if all this is done, couples will live peacefully and their children can also grow in a peaceful and loving environment.

