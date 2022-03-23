Nyansa Boakwa grabs executive certificate in counselling

Host of Happy FM’s social and religious program, Wisdom Agodza also known as Pastor Nyansa Boakwa has successfully graduated from the College of Counselling And Psychology (CCP) with an Executive Certificate in Counseling.

Pastor Nyansa took to his social media pages to express his excitement and gratitude to all who made this experience possible for him. He shared that, the one year experience was worthwhile and the knowledge acquired would come in handy in his radio programme.

The graduation ceremony was held on Saturday 19th March, 2022 at the College of Counseling and Psychology premises at Atomic in Accra.

President of the institution, Rev. Prof. Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, hailed the 99 successful graduands for accepting the vision and availing themselves to be trained as professional counselors who can heal a hurting world.

He encourages them to however take up the task of administering sound mental, behavioral and psychosocial support to all in need of their services.

The graduation ceremony had in attendance dignitaries like CEO of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, Chairperson of the Governing Council of the College of Counseling and Physiology, Dr. Mrs. Mary Anane, Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor -Advanced Certified, Rev Professor Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, Rev Dr. Hannah Dekowski, President of the Trinity Theological Seminary Rev. Prof Johnson Kwabena Asamoah -Gyedu and Rev Dr. Dorothy BEA Akoto.