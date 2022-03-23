ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nyansa Boakwa grabs executive certificate in counselling

General News Nyansa Boakwa grabs executive certificate in counselling
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Host of Happy FM’s social and religious program, Wisdom Agodza also known as Pastor Nyansa Boakwa has successfully graduated from the College of Counselling And Psychology (CCP) with an Executive Certificate in Counseling.

Pastor Nyansa took to his social media pages to express his excitement and gratitude to all who made this experience possible for him. He shared that, the one year experience was worthwhile and the knowledge acquired would come in handy in his radio programme.

The graduation ceremony was held on Saturday 19th March, 2022 at the College of Counseling and Psychology premises at Atomic in Accra.

President of the institution, Rev. Prof. Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, hailed the 99 successful graduands for accepting the vision and availing themselves to be trained as professional counselors who can heal a hurting world.

He encourages them to however take up the task of administering sound mental, behavioral and psychosocial support to all in need of their services.

The graduation ceremony had in attendance dignitaries like CEO of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, Chairperson of the Governing Council of the College of Counseling and Physiology, Dr. Mrs. Mary Anane, Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor -Advanced Certified, Rev Professor Samuel Oheneba Dornyo, Rev Dr. Hannah Dekowski, President of the Trinity Theological Seminary Rev. Prof Johnson Kwabena Asamoah -Gyedu and Rev Dr. Dorothy BEA Akoto.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Store enough water — Ghana Water warns as Weija plant shuts down
23.03.2022 | General News
We will challenge the legality of SIM re-registration process – Sam George
23.03.2022 | General News
January allowance of National Service Personnel paid — NASPA
23.03.2022 | General News
Enforce High Court ruling declaring Assin North seat vacant – Petitioner
23.03.2022 | General News
Offinso South MP protests proposed relocation of district hospital to Offinso North
22.03.2022 | General News
ECG to commence prepaid meter installation at Kpong
22.03.2022 | General News
5.95million out of 7million trees planted survived—Lands Ministry
22.03.2022 | General News
Suspect who bought ‘missing’ Lands Commission woman’s phone granted bail
22.03.2022 | General News
France Ambassador to Ghana endorses Humanitarian Awards Global 2022
22.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line