Volta Regional NPP Youths Organizer, Hon. Emmanuel Quashie donate to Akatsi All-stars

Hon. Emmanuel Quashie (Chen Chen hene), the Volta Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling NPP who also doubles as the Volta Regional boss of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has donated food items to the Akatsi All-Stars, who were promoted to the National Division One League after a 3-1 penalty win over Home Stars FC on the final day of the Volta Regional Football Association (VRFA) Super Middle League at the Ho Sports Stadium last year.

Two bags of rice, a gallon of edible oil, and 32 bags of sachet water were among the items he donated to support the football club.

The donation is part of his initiative to help football clubs in the region by supporting, sustaining, and providing comfort, part of his interaction with the media stated.

The young youth leader presented the items to the leadership of the club at the forecourt of the West African Football Association ( WAFA) sports stadium in sogakorpe on Saturday, March 12th, 2022 after the team lost to liberty professional.

The YEA boss, who has been reaching out to vulnerable groups of people in the region for years, has assured the club's leadership that the NPP government will continue to support and take actions to promote football and other sporting games in the region.

In a brief interview with reporters from Avenortv.com, Mr. Emmanuel Quashie, the Volta Regional Youths Organizer of the NPP, informed the media that the donation was part of his social obligation.

He added that he would like to do more to support the region.

Mr. Peter Gatsi (Worfa Peter), the manager of the Akatsi All-Stars, has expressed gratitude to the donor for his continued support of the region's growth.

He promised that the products would be dispersed efficiently to the beneficiaries.

