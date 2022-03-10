Worry about fixing the cedi; not freedom coin – Freedom Jacob Caesar to BoG

10.03.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has urged the Bank of Ghana to focus on tackling the constantly depreciating cedi instead of worrying about his yet-to-be-launched ‘Freedom coin’.

It follows a press release from the BoG on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, where it warned the public against ‘Freedom coin’.

In the press release signed by BoG Secretary Sandra Thompson, it stressed that the cryptocurrency has not been approved.

“It has come to the attention of Bank of Ghana that there is an impending launch of a cryptocurrency named “Freedom Coin”. The public is hereby cautioned that neither this cryptocurrency nor the promoting company has approval from Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment sector,” parts of a BoG release said.

Having taken notice of the press release, Freedom Jacob Caesar who has been promoting Freedom Coin on his social media pages says the Bank of Ghana should rather focus on tackling the bad performing cedi.

In a Twitter post today, he said “Good morning Ghana our cedi is depreciating almost 8 cedis to a dollar. I think the Bank of Ghana has more to worry about than a Freedom coin that’s not even launched.”

Freedom Jacob Caesar prior to the Bank of Ghana press release, shared a video on his Twitter platform telling the youth that Freedom Coin is coming to serve as a platform for investment and development.