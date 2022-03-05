Huge relief for University students as UTAG confirm resolving issues with gov’t

05.03.2022 LISTEN

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has confirmed that it has resolved all of its impasse with the government.

This comes as a huge sigh of relief for University students who were left frustrated in the first six weeks of the ongoing semester.

Although students reported to campus and residents checked into the various hostels after paying their fees, there were no lectures in that six weeks period due to a decision by UTAG to embark on a strike action to demand from the government to improve the condition of service for its members.

After weeks of back and forth including a court battle with the National Labour Commission (NLC), UTAG has finally had a breakthrough.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Dr. Asare Asante Annor who is a National Secretary of UTAG has indicated that all differences have been resolved.

“What we can say for now is that we have resolved the situation that we find ourselves in with our employer. So, as we speak, we have been able to settle our differences now. We have moved on,” Dr. Asare shared.

The resolution to the matter was reached on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a successful meeting between the government and the leadership of UTAG.

Courtesy of the latest development, it is likely that lectures will step up next week in all the Universities.

Although the academic calendar has been set back, the managements of the various universities are confident lecturers will be able to make up for the lost time.