Ohene Kwame Frimpong woos Turkish Billionaire, Mehmet Ali Atiker to invest in Ghana

The CEO of Salt Media GH presented a series of untapped potential for growth and expansion for these Turkish businesses.

Meeting billionaire Mehmet Ali Atiker and his son, Omake Atiker, Mr Ohene Kwame Frimpong expressed great admiration and respect for the Atiker family.

Mehmet Ali Atiker is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Atiker Group of Companies, one of the successful business gurus in the world.

Baba Mehmet Ali Atiker is also head of one of the most powerful brand families in the business world.

With Ghana labelled as one of the safest havens for global investors seeking to reach the African Market, the West African country has in recent years provided a business-friendly environment that has attracted several global institutions to set up regional offices and businesses in the country.

The government through several institutions like the Ghana Free Zones Authority has also shown commitment towards welcoming investors who will, in turn, create jobs to meet the increasing demand for jobs and bolster the economy.

President Akufo-Addo on a working visit to Germany last year called for investment in some of its social intervention policies such as One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs among others.

“I am sure you’ve heard of some of my government’s flagship policies i.e. One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, and the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs which I commend to you. There are other areas you can invest in such as water, health, housing, road and rail infrastructure, transport, industry, manufacturing, agriculture, petroleum and gas.”, President Akufo-Addo said in Düsseldorf at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In light of this, Business Mogul, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has called on some of the wealthiest Turkish investors to consider the many ripe investment opportunities in Ghana in their next line of business.