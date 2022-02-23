NIA faces Parliament today over Ghana card registration brouhaha

The Communications Committee of Parliament is expected to meet the Director General of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ken Attafuah later today [Wednesday] to get from him answers about the ongoing Ghana card registration exercise.

The rollout of a mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card has been marred by chaos and long queues across the country.

The discomfort has been compounded by the need to use the Ghana card for the registration of SIM cards, which ends on March 31, 2022.

The Ranking Member on the Communications committee, A.B.A Fuseini, after touring some registration centres, said they will demand accountability from the authority on the exercise.

“From the issues of congestion, to the payment of fees and caps that are being retained, we are meeting the Director General of the NIA, Ken Atafuah in Parliament, and you can be sure that our coming here will inform us about the issues that we will put to him to ensure that the right thing is done and the processes leading to every Ghanaian accessing and getting the card will be available to all,” he said.

The NIA has recently added new registration points for the Ghana Card.

The points include the Accra Sports Stadium, El-Wak Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, the Ghana National Fire Service Regional Office in Cape Coast and the Tamale Sports Stadium.

“Apart from the El-wak Sports Stadium, which will operate as a Premium Center, registration at all the other locations is free,” NIA announced in a statement.

According to the statement, these registration points will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

They will operate alongside NIA's 276 District and 16 Regional offices.

The NIA has also said it is hoping that the SIM re-registration exercise will be extended.

