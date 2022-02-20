Dzifa Attivor did the footwork for expansion of Ghana's ports—Mahama 

John Dramani Mahama, former President, has eulogised the work of the late Madam Dzifa Attivor towards the advancement of the nation's port infrastructures.

Madam Attivor, a former Transport Minister during Mr Mahama's presidency, passed on late 2021 after a short illness, and the Former President, in a sobering tribute at the burial while flanked by leading members of the NDC, recounted her passionate dedication to development.

“People like Dzifa Attivor realised my vision and put it into practical reality. Her Ministry was active, and if I must recount the successes we achieved, we will be here till late at night.

“But just to mention a few, I have heard them talk about the Ho airport- that is just one. She also worked on the Wa Airport, she worked on the Kumasi Airport. We finished phase one of Kumasi Airport, we got the funding for phase two- we cut the sod before we left office.

“She worked on Tamale Airport, we completed phase two before we left the office. And most of all, everybody sees the magnificent Terminal Three; the new terminal at the Kotoka Airport. It was Dzifa and her team who did the footwork and brought that magnificent edifice into being.

“And that's not all; you heard that we expanded the Takoradi Port phase one and two. It was also the footwork of Dzifa and her team. If you go to Tema, we have the new Tema Harbour. It is three times bigger than the old harbour. Again, it was the handiwork of Dzifa Attivor and her team at the Ministry.

“She was ably supported by Mrs Joyce Bawa,” the former President added, and said, “indeed when I appointed her Minister with Joyce Bawa as her deputy, people came to me and said, 'you cannot appoint two women in one industry, and I said, 'I will do it,' and they worked as a team and they achieved a lot for us,”

Mr Mahama also professed to the late Minister who was also a successful entrepreneur, her efforts to meet the needs of the people of her Region, saying, “Dzifa worked hard for her people. She was always on my neck to get the Road Minister to do the Juapong to Sokode road.

“I say to her family, to her children, that take heart. Your mother was a great woman. Even though she did not live for long, that 65 years was well lived, and she would be remembered immensely for her contribution, not only to Ghana, but also to her Region, Volta Region and to the people of Abutia,”

Mr Mahama also praised her work while in charge of the Party's Volta diaspora, and recounted her sacrifices along the Party activities, lamenting that “a vacuum has been created.”

He noted Madam Attivor maintained her hard-wearing spirit till her last moments, and said she departed with an indomitable will to stay and support the Party regain power.

“Even though she is gone, I know that her spirit will be with us in 2024. And now that she is in heaven, she will have a direct contact with God and intercede on behalf of the NDC to be victorious in 2024,” Mr Mahama said.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of the NDC, announced a donation from various MPs, Party Executives, former appointees, and regional Party offices totaling GH¢100,000

Mr Ernest Appau District Chief Executive of Ho West presented an amount of GH¢10,000 on behalf of the Government, and praised Madam Attivor's endless resolve to support the development of her community and the district.

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), lead advocate for the Region, of which she was a founding member and executive, remembered her “relentless” mobilisation of natives for development.

“Dr Prince Kofi Kludjesen, Executive President of the Forum, said “she had a rare passion and interest for the development of the Volta Region. She stood for the Region and has paid her citizenship dues to VDF and the Region.”

He announced that the VDF would lead efforts to have the Ho Airport named after her, to honor her work in developing aviation in the region and the country at large.

Rev. Dr Lt Colonel (Rtd) Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church, Ghana, led the final burial rites of the late Attivor, who was interred in the compound of a police station and post office building she had put up for the Abutia community.

