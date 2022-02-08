Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah receives Global Award from US President Joe Biden

The Founder and General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, the Apostle General Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has been honoured by the US government with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award which is based on meritocracy was given in recognition of his commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.

The award contained a citation signed by US President Joseph R. Biden Jr. with part reading, "the American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.

"I congratulate you on taking it upon yourself to contribute to the public good, and I'm proud to present you with the President's Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of your 4,000 hours of service to this great Nation."

"It indicated that throughout the history of US, the American story has been strengthened by those who combine an optimism about what can be with the resilience to turn that vision into reality.

"I know I'm not alone in recognizing that those who are willing to step up and volunteer in service of community and country are essential to the ongoing work of forming our more perfect union. By sharing your time and passion, you are helping discover and deliver solutions to the challenges we face - solutions that we need now more than ever," the citation read.

It further added that the world is in a moment that calls for hope for the future, light to see the way forward, and love for one another.

"Through your service, you are providing all three. On behalf of the American people, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to you for your volunteer leadership, and I encourage you to continue to answer the call to serve. The country is counting on you," it added.

The award was presented by Dr. Jason Renville on behalf of the US government during the Sunday Church service in Accra.

Receiving the honour, the Most Rev. Korankye Ankrah, thanked US President Joe Biden, for sustaining the ward which was started by former US President George Bush Jnr.

He dedicated the award to God, his family and the church for supporting the social work that has brought him this honour.

He shared testimonies of how the lives of individuals and families have been touched and transformed through social interventions like the compassion ministry, feed the hungry, scholarship for the brilliant but needy and the school of restoration.

He also thanked his colleague men of God for their prayers and support for his ministry.

Special Guest of Honour, Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Presidential Advisor, Office of the President on behalf of the government congratulated Most Rev. Korankye Ankrah for the honour which he said has put Ghana once again in the global limelight.

He attested to the great leadership skills of the man of God and the impact the social work being done by the church was having on the overall development of the country.

Dignitaries including Dr. Rockfeler Herisse, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopong, Rita Odoley Sowah, the Mayor of Accra and Municipal and District Chief Executives were present to honour the man of God.