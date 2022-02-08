ModernGhana logo
08.02.2022 Social News

Witchcraft Accusation: 55-year-old man escapes lynching in Damongo

A 55-year-old man from Damongo Zongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Issahaku Mahamadu, is battling for his life at the Damongo hospital after he escaped lynching over witchcraft accusations.

The 55-year-old is said to have been rushed to the Damongo hospital after he was allegedly tortured and beaten to pulp.

According to some eye witnesses who spoke on grounds of anonymity, the victim was attacked at his residence in the early hours of Sunday and was subjected to torture till 6:00pm same day.

They said he was left to die after he went unconscious but it took the timely intervention of a Good Samaritan to rush him to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Even though the matter has been reported to the Damongo District Police Command, no arrest has been made.

The Savannah Region, over the past two years, has recorded several cases of witchcraft accusations.

One of such was the lynching of 90-year-old Akua Denteh in July, 2020 at Kafaba.

---3news

