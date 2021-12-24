ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.12.2021 Social News

“Go Come” — Road Safety campaign launched

“Go Come” — Road Safety campaign launched
24.12.2021 LISTEN

National Road Safety Campaign Ambassador Obour Osei Kuffour has launched the 'Go Come' Road Safety Campaign in response to the rising road accidents.

The campaign is aimed at helping educate road users especially drivers to thread cautiously.

The National Road Safety Ambassador who was recently appointed Managing Director of Ghana Post intimated that his long-standing passion and desire to see Ghana’s roads safe has driven him to embark on this National Campaign to ensure that travelers during the Yuletide and beyond would travel safely to toothier destinations.

He stressed “We can experience accident-free Christmas and New Year if we will all stay committed to the tenets of road safety and watch out for each other. If we don’t over speed, do wrong over taking, don’t drink alcohol and drive, if we will pay attention to road signs and most importantly ensure that human lives are protected at all times, we can achieve an accident free Yuletide”.

The “Okoaba” hit composer said his commitment to see Ghana’s roads safe will always be a critical part of him no matter how high he rises in society because the human resource base of every nation remains its most priced asset.

He thanked the National Road Safety Authority and the Ghana Police Service for their collaboration.

He also thanked corporate organizations like Goil, Ghana Gas, SIC Insurance, National Lotteries Authority, and KGL Group, for their support in this endeavor.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Goaso: Stepmum makes 4-year-old girl drink acid; seals ears with superglue
24.12.2021 | Social News
Sachet water to sell at 40pesewas
24.12.2021 | Social News
A/R: Sad as fire burns two children to death at Buokrom Estate
24.12.2021 | Social News
Fuel price hike: Drivers to strike again December 29
24.12.2021 | Social News
Police assure public of safety during Christmas and beyond
24.12.2021 | Social News
Don’t stoke conflict in 2022 – GJA caution journalists
24.12.2021 | Social News
Fire kills 11-year-old girl, injured 4
24.12.2021 | Social News
Large quantities of Rosewood discovered beneath Volta Lake
24.12.2021 | Social News
E-levy blows: What happened in Parliament was unacceptable — Christian Council
24.12.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line