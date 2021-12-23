ModernGhana logo
E-levy fight: Disgraceful MPs behaved like children fighting over breastmilk – Nana Yaa Jantuah

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has slammed Members of Parliament (MPs) for the recent violence that occurred in Parliament.

On Monday night, the house was turned into a boxing arena when some Majority MPs clashed with colleagues on the Minority side during a process to vote on the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) under certificate of urgency.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, Nana Yaa Jantuah said what ensued between the two groups was a disgrace.

According to her, the upsetting scenes were as if the MPs were little children fighting over breastmilk.

“It is an aberration to democracy. It is a disgrace. They behaved as if they were children fighting over breast milk,” the CPP General Secretary said while adding, “The behaviour of Parliament is very obnoxious. It is wasteful. How can you perpetrate violence in Parliament when all your constituents are watching?”

Madam Jantuah continued, “The people who were watching will think that it is nice to perpetrate violence.

“Is it a wrestling match? Or now Parliament has become a boxing arena? Then we should bring Azuma and Mike Tyson there. Once you turn the place into a boxing ring, then we need professionals to come and box there.”

For her, Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin should be blamed for the violence. She questioned how the Speaker could have gotten sick and gone home when it was only recently he returned to the country from a medical leave.

“How can the Speaker be sick at that moment?…He just went on a medical leave in Dubai. If the state has paid money for his medical leave to Dubai and he is not well, then it means the treatment was not well done.

“…we have wasted our money and we need more transparency,” a very displeased Nana Yaa Jantuah fumed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
