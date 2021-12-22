E-levy: We won’t back down until you listen to us – MoMo operators tell gov’t

The Mobile Money Agents’ Association of Ghana (MMAG) has said it will not relent in its efforts in seeking the government’s attention over their view on the proposed e-levy.

Vice President of the Association, Afful Kojo Augustine says they have used every means available to seek the government’s attention. However, these have proved futile.

Nonetheless, they will explore other ways to get the government to abolish the controversial e-levy.

He made this known during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM.

“Initially demonstration wasn’t part of our plans but after all the steps we took, we felt were sidelined in the consultation process.

If after the demonstration, we are still being ignored, I think there will be another line of action. When we did our press conference and we didn’t hear from them, the demonstration is set to follow and if after this they still don’t pay attention to us, they will still hear from us and we will definitely keep Ghanaians and all the media houses posted.”

The Association has threatened to embark on a strike against the controversial e-levy beginning Thursday, December, 23rd 2021.

The Association says the levy is “regressive” and threatens the survival of their business. The Association states that MoMo operators will cease working on the day of the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Parliament is set to convene to either approve or reject the e-levy.

