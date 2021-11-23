Ghana's economy is stacked in 'stagflation' — says CPP, demands accountability for GH3.5 billion borrowed by NPP gov't

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) says Ghana's economy is in stacked gear.

Describing the current situation as 'stagflation', CPP noted that the economy is caught in a spiral of depreciation and inflation with no growth and no wealth creation for the country.

The Nkrumahist party is demanding accountability from the Nana Akufo-Addo government for all the monies it has borrowed since assuming power in 2017.

It says the government should cease using Covid-19 as an excuse for its inefficiency and inability to manage Ghana’s economy.

“…after borrowing over Three Hundred Billion Ghana Cedis (3.5Billion GHC) and a debt to GDP ratio of over 80% there is nothing to show for it and the economy is in stack “STAGFLATION” (A spiral of Depreciation and Inflation) with no growth and no wealth creation for the country.

"The CPP wants to let all Ghanaians know and understand that the inability of the current NPP government to run the Economy successfully is a measure of mismanagement, misplaced priorities, misappropriation and wastage. ENOUGH OF USING COVID-19 as an excuse, wake up from your slumber and work," a statement signed and released by its General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Gyantuah.

The party reiterated its strong belief in state-owned, state-led economy where government is the main driver of economic growth, whilst the private sector plays a supporting role.

It is therefore urging the Nana Akufo Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to agree that they have totally failed and are bereft of ideas in running the nation.

The party also expressed sadness at what it calls the insensitivity of the NPP government to the economic plight of Ghanaians, most of whom are struggling to make ends meet.

It stressed that the insensitivity and aloofness exhibited by the government is clearly shown in the 2022 budget statement.

“Through all the changing scenes of hardships and imposition of nuisance and killer taxes which have been handed over to Ghanaians throughout the tenure of this government, it is unthinkable that a 15% increase will be slapped on all government services and here it means that as it stands any Ghanaian having any transaction with government is to pay an additional 15% on all existing charges.

“As a citizen of Ghana if I have to patronise a public toilet being administered by the Metropolitan and District Assemblies I need to pay an extra charge of 15% on the existing fee,” it said

Read full statement below:

CONVENTION PEOPLE’S PARTY

National Headquarters, AG.No. 25, House No. 64, Mango Tree Ave., Asylum Down, Accra, Ghana

THE CONVENTION PEOPLES PARTY POSITION ON THE 2022 “KUMEPREKO” BUDGET STATEMENT AS PRESENTED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY(NPP)

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) is saddened by the insensitivity of the current NPP government to the economic plight of the ordinary Ghanaian who is struggling to make ends meet.

This attitude of insensitivity and aloofness exhibited by the current NPP government is clearly postured in the contents and outcomes of the 2022 Financial Statement as presented to Ghanaians through Parliament by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Hon. Ken Ofori Atta, a believer in the Christian faith, disregards the plight of the poor and suffering masses in this country called Ghana.

Through all the changing scenes of hardships and imposition of nuisance and killer taxes which have been handed over to Ghanaians throughout the tenure of this government, it is unthinkable that a 15% increase will be slapped on all government services and here it means that as it stands any Ghanaian having any transaction with government is to pay an additional 15% on all existing charges. As a citizen of Ghana if I have to patronise a public toilet being administered by the Metropolitan and District Assemblies I need to pay an extra charge of 15% on the existing fee.

Henceforth acquisition of National Identification Cards, Fees at Public Hospitals including mortuary fees, fares on Metro Mass Transit and STC buses, Company Registration fees etc. would all attract an additional charge of 15% as stipulated in the 2022 Budget Statement. This is unacceptable and is a predetermined act of exploitation and a calculated attempt to ensure that the Ghanaian Masses are totally and completely improvised whilst a few of the ruling class stay wealthy and enjoy life to the fullest.

A government whose Economic Management Team is led by H. E Mahamudu Bawumia a supposed Economic Messiah and Financial Wizard, today under his watch the poor Ghanaian is choking under the burden of a cocktail of taxes laced with “poison ivy’ ready to decimate the financial and economic fortunes of already struggling Ghanaians. Our household incomes (Chop Money) have been dwindled into nothingness because of the ineffective and harsh economic and financial policies which have been introduced by the current NPP Government.

How on Earth can any caring government impose a tax of 1.75% on Electronic Transactions including bank charges and Mobile Money Transactions and others. As the current Vice President said in 2016 that using taxation as a major form of revenue mobilisation is a lazy man way of raising revenue for the nation, indeed this is not only a lazy man’s way of raising revenue but it is the way of a government who does not mean

Well for the people, sending a signal to all that the suffering of the Ghanaian does not matter, all that matters is the money that as government it can rake into their coffers.

According to the Finance Minister Hon Ken Ofori Atta Electronic – Transactions in the year 2020 brought in revenue to the tune of about 570 billion Ghana Cedis and more so for him with much ado about nothing, this is a ready resource to plunge into and carry away booty into a kitty with a gaping hole at the bottom.

The Finance Minister has forgotten that over 90% of Ghanaians mostly the poor depend on the Mobile Money Electronic- Transactions for their day to day economic and business transactions. The sad aspect is that we have not been told fully what the money accrued through this tax would be used for. In the mind of the CPP the Government should have taxed the profit margins of the Telecommunication Companies running the Mobile Money Business instead of putting the burden on the ordinary Ghanaian who is already reeling under the burden of existing numerous taxes.

Indeed, it is clear that the current NPP government has no Development Plan to fix this country and this is evidenced in the LAZY MANS” APPROACH to generating revenue through the nuisance Electronic –Transaction Levy and other taxes which have been imposed on us since the beginning of the tenure of this government.

The CPP is calling on all well-meaning Ghanaians and Parliament to reject the E Transaction Levy and other nuisance taxes, and task government to come up with a better, humane, practical and meaningful way of raising revenue to pay the debt they owe road contractors and others. Indeed, this is a trial and error government which has no direction, clue nor focus on how to manage the economy of Ghana.

How can a government promote digitalisation and slap a tax on electronic transactions Is digitalisation dead on arrival?

We are demanding accountability from the current NPP government after borrowing money to the tune of over Three Hundred Billion Ghana Cedis (3.5Billion GHC) and a debt to GDP ratio of over 80% there is nothing to show for it and the economy is in stack “STAGFLATION” (A spiral of Depreciation and Inflation) with no growth and no wealth creation for the country

The Government cannot use COVID – 19 a pandemic that has hit the whole world, as an excuse for their inefficiency and inability to manage the Economy of Ghana, they should agree that they have totally failed and as it stands they are bereft of ideas in running this nation. The CPP wants to let all Ghanaians know and understand that the inability of the current NPP government to run the Economy successfully is a measure of mismanagement,

misplaced priorities, misappropriation and wastage. ENOUGH OF USING COVID-19 as an excuse, wake up from your slumber and work

The CPP believes in a State led Economy where Government is the main driver of Economic growth, whilst the Private Sector plays a supporting role to government, we

Believe industrialisation through State Intervention is the way to go in creating employment and harnessing economic growth and development. We also believe that local businesses should be supported to fester and grow as the state takes the lead to ensure that private sector growth is achieved through value addition and exports. The State involvement in Economic development which includes job creation should be dominant. . Examples of State led economies which have succeeded are Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore etc.

A CPP government sitting at the Flagstaff House in 2025 will mobilise the needed human and financial resources and capital for economic growth and development for this country.

Today, the neo liberal economic model of the Private Sector taking the lead and completely taking over whilst Government sits lazily in a Couch watching without lifting a finger to intervene in market forces has failed us woefully.

To make matters worse are the” PONZI SCHEMES” by this government like One District One Factory, Obaatanpa Care Programme, You-Start, One District One Million Ghana Cedis, Agenda 111 and so on and so forth. These schemes are non-existent never will they be realised or even if they are it will be done in a shambolic manner that does not benefit the Ghanaian.

There is total confusion because how can a government in his midyear Budget Review in 2021 give a hint that they are going to align Road Tolls to Inflation but now in the 2022 budget abolish Road Tolls, how can a government in dire need of Revenue close down a venture that rakes in about 78 million Ghana Cedis a year through collections at the Toll booths all across the country.

Also what about the vulnerable persons living with disability who man the toll Booths and have been displaced overnight without jobs. Averyuncaringgovernmentindeed.Whata way of showing “OBAATANPA”

The CPP can say on Authority that if these TOLL BOOTHS were run by the State in an efficient manner more revenue would be accrued.

The CPP is sounding a word of caution to Government that we will not stand aloof for them to grind this country to a halt, we will get up and save Ghana.

It is time for those of us who love this Country to Arise and Say “TSOO BUII” “to save Mother Ghana –WE SHALL OVERCOME

FORWARD EVER BACKWARD NEVER

Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah

General Secretary