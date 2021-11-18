Men anus can be fucked somewhere but not in Tamale here — Group to go after LGBTQI, commercial sex workers in Tamale

The crusade against persons or group engaging in LGBTQI activities and commercial sex workers have taken a different dimension in Tamale in the Northern Region, as they prepare to crack the whip.

The group, Al-Mukhalisun Muslim Society are of the firm view that, it will be clueless on their part to look unconcern for activities such as the LGBTQI and commercial sex trade to take a centre stage in the Tamale Metropolis and Northern Region at large.

Addressing Journalists yesterday Wednesday, convener of the group, Ustaz Daana Gurundoo said they have plot measures to curb both activities in Tamale and its adjoining communities.

According to him, the group is going to use the might of oral words and spiritual to arrest the fast rising canker in the metropolis.

He therefore warned persons who are engaged in those acts to repent or face their wrath.

"This morning we are here because of the doom that is about to happen, the cause of the doom is the LGBTQI and prostitution, all this are nonsense, so we are to fight it by our strength and power, we are not going to stop until the result is achieved, we are also praying hard for God to destroy them," he stated.

He added, "am sending this alert to the 'ashawos' in Tamale to leave because we are preparing, Al-Mukhalisun is ready to fight, we are not going to fight them with cutlass or gun, Islam means peace so we will fight them with our strength, money and words, why should you leave Nigeria and come here and do Ashawo".

Ustaz Daana further tasked Ghana's Parliament to pass the LGBTQI bill to prevent unforeseen clashes in the country, "If Parliament fails to pass the bill and go about doing their own things, we will know how to handle it here in Tamale, men anus can be fuck somewhere in the country, but not in Tamale here".

He however advised parents to monitor their wards on social media to avoid them being lured into such acts.

Some members of Al-Mukhalisun Muslim Society also registered their dismay over the LGBTQI and prostitution brouhaha.