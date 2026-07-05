Australia appoints Keara Shaw as New High Commissioner to Ghana

Australia has appointed career diplomat Keara Shaw as its new High Commissioner to Ghana, with additional non-resident accreditation to eight other West African countries.

The Australian Government announced the appointment on July 5, confirming that Ms. Shaw, a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, will also serve as Australia's non-resident High Commissioner to Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Announcing the appointment, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong, highlighted the longstanding relationship between Australia and Ghana.

"Australia and Ghana share a strong relationship, underpinned by Commonwealth ties and people-to-people connections," she said.

Ms. Shaw has previously served in diplomatic postings in Indonesia and Zimbabwe and also held the position of Acting High Commissioner to Mauritius.

She succeeds Berenice Owen Jones, who has served as Australia's High Commissioner to Ghana since 2022.

The Australian Government described Ghana as an important regional partner, citing the country's stability and leadership within West Africa.

"Ghana's stability and leadership make it an important partner for Australia."

It noted that cooperation between the two countries continues to expand in areas including trade and investment, the resources sector and climate-resilient agriculture.

"Our countries are strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, the resources sector and climate-resilient agriculture. We continue to work closely in partnership with African nations to promote stability and security across the region," the statement said.

The Australian Government also expressed appreciation to the outgoing High Commissioner, Berenice Owen Jones, for her service and contribution to advancing Australia's interests in Ghana during her tenure.

Australia re-established its High Commission in Accra in 2004 after previously maintaining a diplomatic mission in Ghana from 1957 to 1985.