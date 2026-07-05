Fashion designer found dead in suspected murder in Koforidua

Residents of Trom Dominion City, a developing community within the Adweso Town Electoral Area in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region, have been left in shock after the lifeless body of a middle-aged man was discovered on Sunday morning, July 5, 2026.

The deceased has been identified by relatives as Isaac Amanor, a fashion designer who operated a tailoring shop near the Koforidua Sports Stadium.

Preliminary information suggests Amanor may have been murdered by unknown assailants, who allegedly dumped his body at Dominion City before fleeing the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and the Ghana Police Service is expected to investigate the incident.

Residents said they discovered the body in the early hours of Sunday near residential homes in the community.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased, believed to be in his late 40s, was found wearing only a pair of boxer shorts.

The incident has left residents alarmed, with many expressing concerns about growing insecurity in the area and calling for increased police presence.

Some residents also criticised what they described as a delayed police response, claiming that although the incident was reported shortly after the body was discovered, officers did not arrive promptly to retrieve the body and begin investigations.

According to them, the delay heightened anxiety in the community as residents and onlookers gathered at the scene awaiting the arrival of the police.

Speaking to Channel One TV, the Assembly Member for the Adweso Town Electoral Area, Samuel Atta Amo, described the incident as disturbing and called for urgent measures to strengthen security in the rapidly developing community.

-citinewsroom