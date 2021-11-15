Blessed Gideons Charity Foundation embarked on outreach program to Apewosika MA JHS

Earlier Friday, 12th November 2021, Management of Blessed Gideons Charity Foundation led by Gideon Quansah embarked on a sensitisation and donation exercise to Apewosika MA JHS ahead of the 2021 BECE examination starting on Monday 15th November, 2021.

The team presented Mathematical sets, books and pens to each BECE candidate at Apewosika MA JHS.

The team donated the educational materials to the basic school to solve some financial and logistical burdens of their parents and also encouraged the children to give out their best in the exams.

Speaking at the event, Mr Cletus Owusu-Yeboah took the kids through the "do's and don't" of their exams and how to answer questions appropriately.

He indicated that the students have to read instructions and questions thoroughly to understand before starting the exams.

Mr Nathaniel Annor Gyimah who was also part of the team that donated to basic school advised the kids that "the only medicine to cure the fearsome of the candidates have for the exams is extensive studies."

The other speakers, Mr Eric Abodey, PhD Candidate of UCC and Mr Christian Agyei admonished the students to believe and study hard "because hardwork pays and success is never on a silver platter."

The staff of the school and the kids who were excited and motivated thanked the team and pledged to make everybody proud in the exams.