ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Blessed Gideons Charity Foundation embarked on outreach program to Apewosika MA JHS

By Enoch Edem Kojo
News Blessed Gideons Charity Foundation embarked on outreach program to Apewosika MA JHS
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Earlier Friday, 12th November 2021, Management of Blessed Gideons Charity Foundation led by Gideon Quansah embarked on a sensitisation and donation exercise to Apewosika MA JHS ahead of the 2021 BECE examination starting on Monday 15th November, 2021.

The team presented Mathematical sets, books and pens to each BECE candidate at Apewosika MA JHS.

The team donated the educational materials to the basic school to solve some financial and logistical burdens of their parents and also encouraged the children to give out their best in the exams.

Speaking at the event, Mr Cletus Owusu-Yeboah took the kids through the "do's and don't" of their exams and how to answer questions appropriately.

He indicated that the students have to read instructions and questions thoroughly to understand before starting the exams.

Mr Nathaniel Annor Gyimah who was also part of the team that donated to basic school advised the kids that "the only medicine to cure the fearsome of the candidates have for the exams is extensive studies."

The other speakers, Mr Eric Abodey, PhD Candidate of UCC and Mr Christian Agyei admonished the students to believe and study hard "because hardwork pays and success is never on a silver platter."

The staff of the school and the kids who were excited and motivated thanked the team and pledged to make everybody proud in the exams.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Saboba: Headmaster of pupils who drowned in River Oti remanded
15.11.2021 | Social News
Nonagenarian Ex-WO1 Joseph Ashitey Hammond shares his unique life
15.11.2021 | Social News
Akatsi South NDC wishes 2021 BECE candidates well
15.11.2021 | Social News
Group supports Akwatia Faith in God orphanage
15.11.2021 | Social News
Samira Bawumia wishes BECE Candidates success
15.11.2021 | Social News
Atarya Awini wins GBC Volta Star Radio 25th Anniversary Marathon
15.11.2021 | Social News
Abokobi: Many stranded as trotro drivers strike over bad roads
15.11.2021 | Social News
RGD group urges African diaspora to reconnect with their ancestral continent
15.11.2021 | Social News
2021 Police recruitment exercise concluded
15.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line