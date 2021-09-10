ModernGhana logo
10.09.2021 Crime & Punishment

Gospel Musician Ohemaa Jackie remanded over 21,000 Euros fraud, forgery of official documents

A 29-year-old blogger and gospel musician accused of defrauding a trader of 21,000 Euros under the pretext of securing her two Italian passports and Resident Identity Cards, has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Jacklin Sarfo Gyamfua a.k.a. Ohemaa Jackie, is facing charges of defrauding by false pretences and forgery of official documents.

Gyamfua has denied the charges.

Bail application put in by her counsel, Mr Peter Sarfo before the court was turned down.

Prosecution led by Detective Inspector Frederick Sarpong had vehemently opposed the bail application on the grounds that the case was still under the investigations.

The Court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah upheld Prosecution's prayer and declined bail.

The matter has been adjourned to September 16.

Presenting the facts, Detective Inspector Sarpong said the complainant Barbara Adu Boahen, resided at Accra whiles Gyamfua was a dual resident of London and Accra.

Prosecution said during the month of February this year, , the complainant and a witness in the case saw the accused running adverts on social media platforms purporting to be securing travelling documents and resident ID cards for every country within the European Union (EU).

The Prosecutor said the complainant who was interested in travelling to Italy contacted the accused on her phone posted against the accused person's facebook advertisement.

Detective Inspector Sarpong said Gyamfua promised to secure two Italian passports and two Resident ID cards for the complainant and her daughter at a fee of 24,000 Euros.

Prosecution said Gyamfua then gave the complainant her Access Bank Account bearing the name Afua Serwa Dwamena and UMB account bearing the name Lord mens Enterprise and requested the complainant to pay the 24,000 Euros into the aforementioned accounts.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant paid 21,000 Euros into the accounts provided by the accused.

Detective Inspector said Gyamfua later provided two forged Italian passports and two Resident ID cards for the complainant and her daughter.

On March 30, this year, prosecution said the complainant presented the passports at the Kotoka International Airport but they were arrested for presenting fake passports.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Police at the National Signal Bureau/ National Security.

On September 8, this year, Gyamfua was arrested and during a search

in her house, two forged Italian passports and two Resident ID Cards were found.

Prosecution said the accused and her husband had issued stern verbal warning to the complainant and a principal witness to stay off the case else they risked being dealt with.

GNA

