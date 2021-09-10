EduWatch calls for stiffer punishment for interdicted Jachie-Pramso SHS headmaster

The Africa Education Watch is pushing for stiffer punishment for the headmaster of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School (JAPASS) who has been accused of mercilessly flogging a final year student.

JAPASS SHS has been in the news since last week after pictures of a female student identified as Mary went viral displaying wounds on her back after she had been excessively caned.

Opening up on what happened, she narrated that she was flogged by her headmaster after she offered her jacket to a colleague who had dressed inappropriately.

With the attention of the Ghana Education Service (GES) drawn to the matter, it released a statement last Tuesday confirming that the headmaster, Francis Donkor has been interdicted.

Amid investigations into the issue, Divine Kpe who is a research fellow at the Africa Education Watch has called for stiffer punishment for the headmaster.

According to him, merely interdicting the headmaster is not enough.

“…the interdiction is welcome because we need to make this so clear that you can’t treat our students like that. Even if they have wronged and we want to discipline them we have to do it in a more sublime way. And not in a way that will inflict body pain on them or to the extent of them having an injury. that is so unexpected,” Divine Kpe told Starr News in an interview.

He added, “So, I’m okay with the swift nature the GES has taken steps to investigate this issue. Interdiction is just a step, we are yet to carry out a full-scale investigation to come out with details as to how the whole thing happened. And I’m sure it will attract another level of punishment or sanction.”

Since investigations commenced into the matter, the headmaster of JAPASS has handed over Administration and Management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.