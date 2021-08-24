Pius Hadzide pushed to National Youth Authority as CEO

A former Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide has received an appointment to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

According to information gathered by Modernghana News, the appointment has been approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

With his appointment, Pius Enam Hadzide is set to replace Sylvester Matthew Tetteh at the NYA.

In that regard, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh will now have more time to serve in his capacity as Member of Parliament for the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region fully.

Before his NYA appointment, Pius Hadzide until recently served as a Deputy Minister of Information where he worked closely with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

At the National Youth Authority, he will be assisted by two deputies expected to be confirmed likely before the month ends.

About the National Youth Authority:

The National Youth Authority (NYA) was established in 1974 by NRDC 241. It is thus, a Statutory Public Organization with the mandate to coordinate and facilitates youth empowerment activities in Ghana to ensure the development of the Ghanaian youth as a whole.

The Authority was formerly known as “the National Youth Council (NYC).” In 1981, by an administrative directive, the Council was transformed into a “Commission” status as “the National Youth Organizing Commission” with the focus to organize a mass national youth movement called the “Democratic Youth League of Ghana (DYLG).”

With the inception of constitutional rule in 1992, the Commission status reverted to the “Council” once more. In consequence of a statute law revision exercise under the laws of Ghana (Revised Edition) Act, 1998 (Act 562), the nomenclature of the Authority was changed to the current, “National Youth Authority”.