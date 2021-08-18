ModernGhana logo
18.08.2021 Health

Koku Anyidoho falls in love with Agenda 111 project; says quality healthcare must be embraced

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Samuel Koku Anyidoho
Founder and President of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has urged Ghanaians to embrace the Agenda 111 hospitals project launched by the President Akufo-Addo government.

The project launched by President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, seeks to ensure that every district in the country boasts of befitting and well-equipped health facility to provide quality healthcare.

Commenting on the Agenda 111 project, Koku Anyidoho who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it must be embraced.

“Expanding access to quality healthcare must be embraced. Under the Atta-Mills Better Ghana Agenda, we got a new University of Health & Allied Sciences to give us solid manpower. The new UG hospital was also built. We are getting additional 111 hospitals? God bless our Homeland,” he said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Through the Agenda 111 Hospitals Project, the ruling government has set sight on completing the construction of 88 hospitals in 18 months.

When the project is completed in its entirety, Ghanaians in every district in the country will have access to quality health care in well-equipped facilities.

President Akufo-Addo says the project seeks to give employment to 20,000 health workers to dwindle down the number of unemployed Ghanaians sitting at home.

