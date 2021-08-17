Board member of Penplusbytes Andrew Kafe dies

The Directors and Former Board secretary, Mr. Andrew Kafe has passed on.

The sad event happened on Monday August 9, 2021 after a short illness.

Andrew Kafe, aged 42, was part of the original team that founded Penplusbytes in 2001. He was a courteous and warm man. His fellow Board members and staff of Penplusbytes who all had the privilege of knowing him will always remember his smile and energy.

A recognized figure in the marketing and business development space, Andrew devoted 18 years of his life serving on the Board of Directors of Penplusbytes. His impeccable service to the Board and Management of the organisation was evident with the deep humanity he brought to our operations and the smooth linkage he provided between the board and staff.

“Andrew served the Penplusbytes Board with great commitment. He leaves a legacy of incredible business acumen, strategy formulation skills, and passion for business excellence that he brought to bear on the operations of the organisation. He was affable, down to earth. The Board and staff of Penplusbytes will also miss his high sense of humour. His death is a great loss. The vacuum his departure has created will be difficult to fill”, said Dr. Charity Binka, Board Chair.

Juliet Amoah, Executive Director of Penplusbytes, stated that “To me, Andrew was an excellent advisor who brought his deep knowledge of operational performance to a variety of issues that have been critical to the transformation of our organisation over the years. He was both a colleague and a friend and he will be sorely missed.”

As a result-oriented sales professional with a thirteen-year track record of developing, building and managing successful teams and portfolios, Andrew worked in various capacities in corporate Ghana including managing a team of sales and territory managers of Vivo Ghana Limited for over many years.

Andrew was well known for organising activities for people born in October (his birth month), including mass birthday parties and donations to the needy, an event which will no doubt be greatly missed this year. To keep his memory and legacy alive, Penplusbytes will be setting up an annual event around specific issues Andrew was passionate about. The Board expects to make further announcements regarding this plan as well as plans for his succession in the coming days.