2020 Auditor-General's Report inaccurate and misleading – Zoomlion

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has denied accusations in the 2020 Auditor-General report as it insists the report is inaccurate and misleading.

In the recently released audit report, ModernGhana News reported that Zoomlion by the Administrator of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) in spite of no work done.

According to the 2020 Auditor General’s report, the administrator paid Zoomlion Ghana Ltd a total amount of GHS3,801,530.00 for fumigation and SIP services for 38 newly created Assemblies for first quarter of 2018, when the assemblies had not begun work.

The Report has also cited the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for paying Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited a total amount of GH¢95,000,000.00 with no government ownership.

The report noted that GH¢19,000,000.00 was paid in 2019 without any contractual document.

It added that the GH¢19,000,000.00 was an outstanding amount for a GH¢95,000,000.00 support to complete the Accra Waste Treatment Plant, Lavender Hill and Mudor Facility.

This the Auditor-General noted that section 7 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) directs that a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity shall ensure the regularity and proper use of money appropriated in that covered entity.

But Zoomlion has released a statement to set the records straight.

“We find the report of the Auditor-General and the subsequent media reportage to be quite misleading and unfortunate as they capture only one side of the story without situating the issues in their proper contexts. The report is therefore calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public and to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the company. We therefore entreat the general public to disregard the report and the media reportage,” part of a release from Zoomlion has said.

The release has described as unfortunate that the Auditor General failed to seek the input of the service providers (Zoomlion Ghana Limited and SSGL) and other stakeholders regarding the issues before coming out with its report.

“It is unfortunate that the Auditor-General, against the advice of the Supreme Court (ref: Zoomlion Ghana limited vrs. Auditor General) did not seek the input of the service providers (Zoomlion Ghana Limited and SSGL) and other stakeholders regarding the issues before coming out with its report. The Auditor-General did not contact Zoomlion Ghana Limited and SSGL, neither did the Auditor-General query nor heard the companies before finalizing and publishing its report. This is a blatant disregard for the right of fair hearing.”

Zoomlion Ghana Limited is assuring the general public that it remains a responsible corporate citizen which works ethically with integrity to promote environmental sanitation across the country.

Find below the full release from Zoomlion:

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ZOOMLION CHALLENGES AUDITOR-GENERAL’S 2020 REPORT AND MEDIA REPORTAGE

The attention of the management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to media publications on GhanaWeb and Modernghana.com about the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report under the heading “Zoomlion paid over GHc3.8million for no work done”. The report indicated that, the Administrator of the District Assembly Common Fund paid Zoomlion Ghana Ltd a total amount of GHc3,801,530.00 for fumigation and SIP services for 38 newly created Assemblies for first quarter of 2018, when the assemblies had not begun work.

The publication also stated “the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) paid an amount of GHc19,000,000.00 to Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) in 2019 as the outstanding amount for a GHc 95,000,000.00 support to complete the Accra Waste Treatment Plant, Lavender Hill and Mudor Facility….the payment was only supported by a letter from the Office of the President…” of 15 June 2016, which indicated that “the intention of Cabinet was to provide a credit guarantee for the completion of the Accra Waste Treatment Plant, Mudor Faecal and the old “Lavender Hill.”

The Management of Zoomlion Ghana wishes to state that the preceding issues stated in the publication do not form part of the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report dated 31 May 2021. However, we have found that, another document entitled Report of the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilization of the District Assemblies Common Fund and other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31 December 2020 and dated 11 June 2021 on the Auditor-General’s website raises some of these issues.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited therefore, wishes to respond to the issues as follows;

1. On the issue of the refund of GHc3,801,530.00 the company wishes to state that upon becoming aware of the payment, the company and the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies for which payment was made (“the affected MMDAs”), constituted a team of joint representatives to determine the status of the first quarter payments. The team completed its work and submitted a report to the parties. Subsequently, the parties passed a resolution dated May 7, 2019 to state, among other things, that “deduction made for the first quarter of 2018 is justified…no refund is required” and “Zoomlion will continue to offer fumigation and sanitation services in accordance with contracts signed”.

We further wish to inform the public that work has already been done in all the MMDAs with certificates of completion signed by all interested parties.

A little more investigation into the issues by the Auditor-General would have revealed that the issues had been resolved.

2. On the issue of payments of GHc95,000,000.00 to Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) and the recommendation for refund. The report of the Auditor-General on this matter is inaccurate and misleading because the said payment was not given to SSGL as a credit guarantee.

3. We find the report of the Auditor-General and the subsequent media reportage to be quite misleading and unfortunate as they capture only one side of the story without situating the issues in their proper contexts. The report is therefore calculated to mislead unsuspecting members of the public and to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the company. We therefore entreat the general public to disregard the report and the media reportage.

4. It is unfortunate that the Auditor-General, against the advice of the Supreme Court (ref: Zoomlion Ghana limited vrs. Auditor General) did not seek the input of the service providers (Zoomlion Ghana Limited and SSGL) and other stakeholders regarding the issues before coming out with its report. The Auditor-General did not contact Zoomlion Ghana Limited and SSGL, neither did the Auditor-General query nor heard the companies before finalizing and publishing its report. This is a blatant disregard for the right of fair hearing.

5. We have therefore petitioned the office of the Auditor-General to address the anomalies created by its reports and the subsequent media reportage.

6. Zoomlion Ghana Limited remains a responsible corporate citizen which works ethically with integrity to promote environmental sanitation across the country. We therefore find such publication as a deliberate attempt to vilify the company.

7. The Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited wishes to reassure its stakeholders and the general public that it had done no wrong and call on the media to be decorous in their reportage of such national reports to avoid causing disaffection towards this one company that has been at the forefront of fighting the waste menace in this country and led the drive to curb the spread of the current pandemic.

