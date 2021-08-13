ModernGhana logo
13.08.2021

Zoomlion paid over GHS3.8million for no work done — Audit report

The Auditor General has revealed payment made by the Administrator of District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) in spite of no work done.

According to the 2020 Auditor General’s report, the administrator paid Zoomlion Ghana Ltd a total amount of GHS3,801,530.00 for fumigation and SIP services for 38 newly created Assemblies for first quarter of 2018, when the assemblies had not begun work.

The report explained that the assemblies were inaugurated in March 2018 and their agreements with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd took effect from April 2018.

“We consider the payment to be unjustified and a loss to the Fund, as the allocation to the newly created Assemblies did not warrant payment to Zoomlion for no work done”, it stated.

According to the Administrator, the Assemblies indicated that Zoomlion Ltd would perform extra services to cover the payment.

But the Auditor General has recommended that they provide evidence of scope of work undertaken by Zoomlion Ltd to offset the payment or recover the said amount from Zoomlion Ghana Ltd.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

