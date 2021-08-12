Ghana Federation of Disabilities elect new executives

Ghana Federation Of Disabilities (GFD), today 10 August, 2021 held an election at Upper Denkyira East Municipal Assembly (UDEMA) hall to elect their new executives for 2020 to 2024 to manage the affairs of the federation.

Secretary of the Federation, Ebenezer Adu Amoah applauded members for their participation and good attendance for the success of the program.

He advised members to use the common funds for the right purpose.

Nana George Frimpong, the Central Region PRO and also the president of the Federation which is the umbrella body of eighths associations forming the Ghana Federation of Disabilities speaking to the media urge the new members to work hard to change stigmatization against their members.