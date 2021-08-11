ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
11.08.2021 Headlines

Stop any affordable hosing project; audit those at Saglemi, Amasaman, Asokore Mampong abandoned to rot – Group to gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Stop any affordable hosing project; audit those at Saglemi, Amasaman, Asokore Mampong abandoned to rot – Group to gov’t
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Alliance for Truth, Justice, and Accountability (ATJAG) has opposed plans by government to provide affordable housing for public and civil servants.

This comes on the back of news that the government of Ghana is again contemplating the construction of between 100,000 to 250,000 new 'affordable housing units' every year to provide 'affordable residential accommodation' for public and civil servants.

The news of the construction was made known by Mrs. Freda Prempeh, Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing in April this year when a delegation from the State Housing Company (SHC) inspected acres of land secured by the SHC to start the 'affordable housing project' in the Ahafo Region.

In a press release from the Alliance for Truth, Justice, and Accountability, it says the government must as a matter of urgency abandon all plans for the ‘so-called affordable housing project’.

Citing affordable housing projects at Saglemi, Amasaman, and Asokore Mampong that have been abandoned and left to rot, ATJAG insists the government should stop crowding out the private construction industry with so-called 'Affordable' Housing and rather cause an audit into the multi-billion dollar spending that has not yet yielded any results.

The group insists that the astronomical waste and financial scandal exampled by the three projects above should give all Ghanaians great course for concern, and the idea that the government is contemplating building an additional 100,000 housing units under the conditions of such multi-billion dollar waste should be a matter of concern for all.

“Our second reason for opposing the idea of the new government construction is that, without doubt, the adventure would be fueled by yet another public debt. We are at odds to understand the rational for accumulating further public debt for an industry that people engage in without loading government with further debt.

“We believe that any interventions in the housing sector should therefore be aimed at improving the abilities of the private sector in that direction,” the release from ATJAG stated.

The Alliance for Truth, Justice, and Accountability recommends that the government should immediately engage the relevant real estate associations on how it can assist them produce economically, viable, affordable houses in Ghana.

It adds that “Such engagement should not move beyond the area of policy assistance and certainly NOT include a cedi of taxpayer's money.”

Below is the full release from the Alliance for Truth, Justice and Accountability:

8112021111102-m6itl8w331-cec4e62e-897c-4584-8b7e-aa39c195521d

8112021111102-uypcsgerrm-277d2fed-524a-4c9a-8682-425275b39d60

8112021111103-qulxocb543-a4f09a3f-9164-4046-afea-713f5fd545d7

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Health Minister is currently receiving 'slaps', he's suffering paaa – Akufo-Addo reveals
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo commends Sunyani people for NPP's Election 2020
11.08.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo inaugurates $16 million 1D1F Tomato Factory in Berekum
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sunyani: $200m water project to commence soon — says Akufo-Addo as he tours Bono Region
10.08.2021 | Headlines
20 million Ghanaians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before 2021 ends — Akufo-Addo
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Parliament must approve EC Chair, Commissioners – NDC
10.08.2021 | Headlines
“Berekum’s transformation the result of your leadership” – Berekum Omanhene to Akufo-Addo
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Sputnik V saga: Empathise with Agyeman-Manu, he meant well – Ken Ofori-Atta
10.08.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marful-Sau reported dead
10.08.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line