“We can’t allow anus stitching and anal cygologic screening to over-burden our NHIS" — Youth Against Homosexuality

A group calling itself Youth Against Homosexuality have condemned calls to decriminalize homosexuality in Ghana.

This comes in the amidst heightened discussions of LGBT, with the recent introduction of a legislation against the activities of LGBTI persons in Ghana, the Anti-LGBT Bill currently before Parliament.

As the calls for Parliament to move quickly to pass the bill, the international community have condemned the attacks on the minority group, with recent solidarity messages from the US Ambassador to Ghana.

But the group claims they have been keenly monitoring the discussions in the media, and are worried that the international community is more interested in LGBT activities instead of the pertinent issues facing the youth of the country including unemployment and poor development.

In their view, the National Health Insurance Scheme is already overburdened, and Ghana is not ready to “waste our scarce resources and overburdened health insurance scheme with Anus stitching and Anal Cygologic screening”.

The group also sent a strong message to the international community that, in as much as Ghanaians are hospitable, no foreigner will be allowed to take the goodwill of Ghanaians for granted.

“We strongly stand by the criminal code 1960,Act 29, which criminalizes unnatural carnal knowledge," the group stated.

The LGBT community in Ghana has come under strong attacks in recent years, following wild discussions on both social media and the media regarding their rights.

Ghanaians seem to be more interested in fighting against these people for strange reasons, with research suggesting that Ghanaians are more interested in LGBT issues than they are about corruption and bad roads (Acila,2018).

Read full statement below:

Press Release By Youth Against Homosexuality (YAH), Ghana

KINTAMPO, The Youth Against Homosexuality ( YAH) is a group that seeks to uphold good Traditional Ghanaian Values.

YAH has been paying close attention to the discussion in the print and broadcast media regarding the increasing pressure on the Government to legalise Homosexuality and protect Homosexuals in Ghana with some individuals and international organizations condemning the Ghana Police for closing down the LGBTQI office in Accra.

In as much, as we serve every foreigner who walks through our doors with genuine Hospitality, we will not allow any foreigner to take our Goodwill for granted.

Instead of the International organizations coming out with practical Social intervention programs to help deal with the numerous issues affecting Ghanaians Including, Unemployment, and environmental destruction, Reports are flying virtually every day in the media, pressuring Government to protect Homosexuals.

According to the Clinical Infectious Diseases Volume 53, diseases like HIV, Syphilis, Viral Hepatitis, Anal human Papillomavirus Disease, Lymphogranuloma proctitis etc are prevalent in the gay community.

We can't waste our scarce resources and overburden our health insurance Scheme with Anus stitching and Anal Cytologic screening.

We strongly stand by the Criminal Code 1960, Act 29, Which criminalizes "Unnatural Carnal Knowledge"

We the Youth are the future of this country (Ghana) and we will resist any negative influence from the East, South, West, and North.

Long live Ghana

Long live YAH

SPOKESPERSON

Doctor Kwadwo Ye-large