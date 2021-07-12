ModernGhana logo
12.07.2021 Social News

How Tema tollbooth accident chopped off cleaner’s legs, arm

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Information have emerged on how a Howo Sino Truck crashed into a tollbooth on the Accra- Tema motorway, injuring 7 persons.

The injured persons including a pregnant woman are battling for their lives at the Tema General Hospital.

Information available to this portal from the Tema Regional Police Command suggests that on Monday July 12, 2021 at about 6:30am, suspect driver Isaac Osei, who resides at Kasoa was driving Howo Sino Truck with registration number GG 3564-20 loaded with gravels from Dawhenya towards Kaneshie.

Upon reaching the Tema Toll Plaza, the driver knocked down Isaac Koomson, 53 years, a cleaner at the booth number 2 before crashing the said booth which had Ernest Antwi as the attendant injuring him in the process.

The truck subsequently ran into the rear portion of a Nissan Saloon car with registration number GG 5401-15 driven by Emmanuel Arthur with two female passengers on board.

As a result of the gravity of the crash, the concrete booth fell on a Mercedes Benz Actros Truck with registration number GE 7873-18 driven by Emmanuel Agyei who had stopped to pay the toll.

In all, the three vehicles suffered various degrees of damages.

However, four persons who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

Police officers from the Tema Regional MTTD visited the injured persons at the Accident Centre of the said hospital.

Two victims, Rebecca Woode, 33, and Mary Eduah, 22, who were on board the saloon car and the toll booth attendant are responding to treatment.

Unfortunately, the cleaner, Isaac Koomson’s condition was however critical as both legs and an arm were found chopped off as medics at the hospital were making frantic efforts to stabilize his condition.

Meanwhile, suspect driver, a 37-year-old Isaac Osei in Police custody is assisting with investigation.

—DGN Online

