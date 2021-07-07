ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.07.2021 Agriculture

Farmers In Atiwa East Receives 6,500 Coconut Seedlings from Tree Crop Development Authority

By Samuel Sarpong Baah || Contributor
Farmers In Atiwa East Receives 6,500 Coconut Seedlings from Tree Crop Development Authority
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Tree Crop Development Authority is the legal and institutional outcome of the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), a module under the Government of Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme to lead the agenda for the diversification of Ghana's agriculture by developing the tree crops sector in order to open up new revenue streams.

The Atiwa East District Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Kwabena Panin Nkansah funded the raising of over 40,000 oil palm seedlings. These seedlings were distributed to over 600 farmers within the past two years. The district also received 3500 coconut seedlings, which were distributed to 12 farmers in 2020. This adds up to the support farmers receive from the government through the Flagship Programme; Planting for Export and Rural Development

The District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Samuel Ofosu acknowledged the support of the Atiwa East District Assembly and the Eastern Regional Director for Agriculture, Mr. Henry K. Crentsil Jnr. for their massive support for the Planting for Export and Rural Development initiative. He commended the National Tree Crop Development Authority for their efforts to develop the tree crop sector. He said, the Department with its able staff is committed to providing extension delivery and monitor the establishment of the 6500 Coconut seedlings they have received. He added that the district is opened to receiving more tree crops as it focuses on reclaiming lands destroyed with the activities of illegal mining.

He encouraged farmers to add tree crops to their farming since it holds a potential in future. Farmers who received various allocations freely.

More Agriculture
ModernGhana Links
EcoCare Ghana holds maiden edition of cocoa legal clinic to build capacity of cocoa famers, CSOs
02.07.2021 | Agriculture
Agric Minister to visit farmers in Five regions
30.06.2021 | Agriculture
Hohoe-Kpeve COCOBOD extension Officers receive training
28.06.2021 | Agriculture
GIZ/COMCASHEW engage stakeholders on curriculum development for cashew at tertiary education levels
26.06.2021 | Agriculture
Lack of storage facilities still a major problem for farmers - study
22.06.2021 | Agriculture
US firm to help Ghana’s organic food sector – Mr. Nicholas Asiedu
22.06.2021 | Agriculture
Credit Access For Increased Productivity Among Youth Agripreneurs
18.06.2021 | Agriculture
Agriculture journalists petitioned sector Minister to reform fertilizer subsidy scheme
16.06.2021 | Agriculture
Fertilizer smuggling seriously affecting rice production in the north – Peasant Farmers
14.06.2021 | Agriculture
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line