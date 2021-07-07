Farmers In Atiwa East Receives 6,500 Coconut Seedlings from Tree Crop Development Authority

The Tree Crop Development Authority is the legal and institutional outcome of the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD), a module under the Government of Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs programme to lead the agenda for the diversification of Ghana's agriculture by developing the tree crops sector in order to open up new revenue streams.

The Atiwa East District Assembly under the leadership of Hon. Kwabena Panin Nkansah funded the raising of over 40,000 oil palm seedlings. These seedlings were distributed to over 600 farmers within the past two years. The district also received 3500 coconut seedlings, which were distributed to 12 farmers in 2020. This adds up to the support farmers receive from the government through the Flagship Programme; Planting for Export and Rural Development

The District Director of Agriculture, Mr. Samuel Ofosu acknowledged the support of the Atiwa East District Assembly and the Eastern Regional Director for Agriculture, Mr. Henry K. Crentsil Jnr. for their massive support for the Planting for Export and Rural Development initiative. He commended the National Tree Crop Development Authority for their efforts to develop the tree crop sector. He said, the Department with its able staff is committed to providing extension delivery and monitor the establishment of the 6500 Coconut seedlings they have received. He added that the district is opened to receiving more tree crops as it focuses on reclaiming lands destroyed with the activities of illegal mining.

He encouraged farmers to add tree crops to their farming since it holds a potential in future. Farmers who received various allocations freely.