Proposed Solutions to the illegal and irresponsible mining problem in Ghana

Listen to article

Galamsey Action Group, a nonprofit organization registered in Canada, is pleased to share with the general public and the media, proposed solutions to the horrendous problems created by illegal artisanal and irresponsible small-scale mining (aka galamsey).

We have submitted the proposed solutions to the Government of Ghana through the Office of the President, Parliament, and relevant Sector Ministries and Agencies.

The goal of the proposal is to help the Government and people of Ghana to focus attention on specific immediate, short, intermediate, and long- term actions that must be undertaken to resolve the devastating consequences of galamsey and irresponsible mining in Ghana.

The proposal is the result of information gathering of the galamsey problem by members of the Galamsey Action Group; and research of the said problem by our Solutions group comprising several professionals located in Ghana and abroad.

The proposal emphasizes the need for more balanced Regional development within the context of a National Development Plan; greater allocation of royalty revenues to resource rich communities; the need for jobs training; and development of alternative livelihoods including agriculture, agro-processing, and tourism.

The Galamsey Action Group (GAG) is a group of Ghanaians located in Ghana and abroad, including professionals with varied knowledge, skills and experience who are very concerned about the level of devastation caused by galamsey and irresponsible mining in Ghana. The GAG members wish to support the efforts of the Government of Ghana and its agencies, Parliament, Traditional authorities, and affected communities to find lasting and more sustainable solutions to the galamsey and irresponsible mining problem.

We look forward to ongoing engagement with the Government, Parliament, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, all relevant Sector Ministries and agencies, Traditional and religious authorities and other civil society organizations in this journey to seek a successful resolution to this existential problem.

You can learn more by visiting our Online Petition: http://chng.it/7BJZ2gCr2G

Issued by:

Elizabeth Allua Vaah

Galamsey Action Group