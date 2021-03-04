ModernGhanalogo

04.03.2021

Breaking News: Man dies at Supreme Court after Mahama lost election petition

Breaking News: Man dies at Supreme Court after Mahama lost election petition
A man yet to be identified has reportedly collapsed and died instantly at the premises of the Supreme Court.

This incident occurred shortly after the apex court’s delivered its final judgement on the 2020 election petition case.

He was rushed to the Supreme Court first aid department but could not survive.

The cause of his death is yet unknown.

The video below shows the body being conveyed by the police.

Watch video below:

