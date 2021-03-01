ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.03.2021 Regional News

Kumasi City Hospital gets new Executive Leadership

Lead Physician, Dr. ChidiLead Physician, Dr. Chidi
Listen to article

March 1st 2021: City Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has taken on a new executive leadership as the facility plans more strategic initiatives in the pipeline to ensure its growth.

The move is going to be a part of several strategic initiatives to ensure continuous delivery of excellence.

Ensuring continuous delivery of excellence was the basis of this key decision. The senior management is hoping this move becomes the source of a renewed energy and vigor around the hospital and its image.

The roles of the new executives are aligned with their leadership talents in an effort to support the facility’s renewed commitment towards the growth and development of a stronger healthcare delivery service.

The vision of the founder, the late Dr. E.K Adinkra is a testament to the talented and dedicated team at City Hospital Limited and our commitment to offering leading-edge population health solutions to our patients,” states new Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Rosemary Gyesi.

The appointment of the new leaders further solidifies City Hospital Limited‘s dedication to defining a culture of excellence and delivering the best healthcare to its patrons.

Stay tuned for more updates to follow.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Kumasi City Hospital Limited rebrands and changes its Logo
01.03.2021 | Regional News
A/R: Come test my people, they flout covid-19 protocols with funerals everywhere — Kwamang Birim Chief to government
01.03.2021 | Regional News
5th GAW Literary Awards: Calls for submissions now open
28.02.2021 | Regional News
Tano South Municipal Assembly Donates 1,086 Furniture To Education Directorate
27.02.2021 | Regional News
Akuapim South Assembly should not do ‘Business-As-Usual’ this time around—Residents
27.02.2021 | Regional News
Public institutions admonished to be transparent with their procurement issues
26.02.2021 | Regional News
Kwahu East DCE presents motorbike to Assembly
26.02.2021 | Regional News
Aowin MP supports Enchi Gov't Hospital, 22 schools
26.02.2021 | Regional News
Sunyani Krontihene threatens land lords who accomodate gays, lesbians
26.02.2021 | Regional News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Bawumia and wife take COVID-19 jab [Photos]
4 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, wife take covid-19 jab at 37 Military Hospital
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line