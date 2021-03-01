Kumasi City Hospital gets new Executive Leadership

Listen to article

March 1st 2021: City Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has taken on a new executive leadership as the facility plans more strategic initiatives in the pipeline to ensure its growth.

The move is going to be a part of several strategic initiatives to ensure continuous delivery of excellence.

Ensuring continuous delivery of excellence was the basis of this key decision. The senior management is hoping this move becomes the source of a renewed energy and vigor around the hospital and its image.

The roles of the new executives are aligned with their leadership talents in an effort to support the facility’s renewed commitment towards the growth and development of a stronger healthcare delivery service.

The vision of the founder, the late Dr. E.K Adinkra is a testament to the talented and dedicated team at City Hospital Limited and our commitment to offering leading-edge population health solutions to our patients,” states new Hospital Administrator, Mrs. Rosemary Gyesi.

The appointment of the new leaders further solidifies City Hospital Limited‘s dedication to defining a culture of excellence and delivering the best healthcare to its patrons.

Stay tuned for more updates to follow.