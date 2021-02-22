ModernGhanalogo

22.02.2021

Don’t use church platforms to spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccine – Church of Pentecost

The Church of Pentecost has warned its ministers and leaders not to use the church’s platform to spread conspiracy theories and myths about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Ministers, officers and members of the Church are therefore discouraged from using the platforms of the Church to fuel and promote myths, controversies and falsehood to misinform people and members on the usefulness and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines,” the church said in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

It said owing to the many myths and controversies surrounding the development and roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, it set up a COVID-19 Technical Committee made up of Theologians, Pharmacists, Clinicians, Public Health Consultants, Lawyers, Psychologists among others to look at the controversies and advise accordingly.

After the analysis, the church said the committee’s work revealed that the conspiracy theories cannot be substantiated.

“Upon further deliberations on the committee's work, and extensive consultations with

ministers and other experts, it is obvious the conspiracy theories cannot be substantiated

and are not sustainable,” it said.

The Church, therefore, declared its support for the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

It however noted that its position does not in any way take away the right of individual members to either accept or refuse a vaccine based on their own personal reasons.

The Church of Pentecost in the communiqué urged its members to be wary of depending solely on social media for information especially about the vaccines as it is saturated with false information.

“Because social media is saturated with fake news, the Church public is advised to avoid depending mainly on social media for information without checking from reliable sources,” it added.

