ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.02.2021 Social News

Girl allegedly slashes throat of new born baby, dumps body in a bush

Girl allegedly slashes throat of new born baby, dumps body in a bush
Listen to article

A 19-year-old girl has been arrested by Police at Akyem Edubiase in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region for allegedly slashing the throat of her newly born baby boy and dumping the body in a bush.

The suspect, identified as Patience alias Mummy said to be a teenage single mother with a five-year-old child, claimed the baby was deformed -with some of his body parts looking like an animal.

The incident occurred at Akyem Atenrom near Akyem Adubiase in Akyemansa District.

She is a single mother with a five-year-old child. She left the village to stay in Accra where she got pregnant again and recently came to her village Akyem Atenrom near Akyem Etwereso in Akyemansa District. When she came the family noticed she was pregnant but she denied it so on Friday dawn she entered into labour and delivered herself in a room,” Frank Owusu, a witness narrated to Kasapa News.

“She took the newborn baby into a nearby cocoa farm, slashed the throat with a kitchen knife she took along, and dumped him in the bush. The family became suspicious after noticing that the girl has delivered but the baby was missing. Elders in the community were informed and she was impressed upon to show the whereabouts of the baby but she refused compelling the youth of the community to mount a search leading to the lifeless body of the baby being discovered.”

The body of the baby has been deposited at the hospital morgue while the suspect alleged to have mild mental illness is assisting Police in an investigation.

---kasapafm

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
UE/R: Residents angry as two drivers shot dead in Bolga-Tamale highway robbery
06.02.2021 | Social News
Don’t bring coronavirus corpses home – Abuakwa North Assembly to families
06.02.2021 | Social News
Ambulance driver shot by armed robbers dies at Korle-Bu
06.02.2021 | Social News
COVID-19: Pharmacies flout safety protocols in Accra
06.02.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
06.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Driver remanded for killing motor rider at Kaase
06.02.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another 51 Illegal Immigrants grabbed at Asikumah Checkpoint
05.02.2021 | Social News
Eating cocoa products is best food to fight COVID-19 - COCOBOD CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
My media work has always been pro bono but ‘beneficial’ – Databank CEO
05.02.2021 | Social News
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Late MP Agyarko’s wife reported dead
44 minutes ago

‘It was a great day’ – Ayine on SC’s Rojo statement ruling
51 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line