Kasoa: Man faces court after theft, biting off part of police officer’s thumb

A suspect in a theft at Kasoa has been arraigned before court after he also bit off part of the thumb of a police officer trying to effect an arrest.

The suspect, Eric Awutey, has been charged with stealing, resisting arrest, assault on a public officer, causing harm and causing damage.

Police from the Millennium City tried to arrest him at his home on February 1 after intelligence reports.

Police had been after Eric Awutey since 2020 following a complaint against him, but he had been evading arrest.

When police caught up with the suspect, he tried to resist arrest and fought with police officers.

According to a police report sighted by Citi News, “in the process of the suspect’s arrest, he became furious, resisted arrest fiercely, tore the uniform of a policeman and bit his right thumb.”

The suspect also caused damage to two mobile phones valued at GHS 2,000 belonging to the police.

He was arraigned on February 3 where he was charged with the various offences.

Eric Awutey pleaded not guilty to all counts but was remanded into police custody to reappear on February 17, 2020.

